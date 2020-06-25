June 25, 2020

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven 7th, mvts. 3-4. Jens Georg Bachmann

By CM Guest Columnist00

Beethoven Symphony No. 7, A major, op. 92

Movements 3-4 Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Jens Georg Bachmann,

Artistic Director & Chief Conductor

Performance: October 7th, 2017 Strovolos Theatre Nicosia

III. Presto (0:18)

IV. Allegro con brio: (09:15)

Recording and Director of Photography: HOOK recording art studio

Mixing/Mastering/Editing Sofoklis Sofokleous

Director of Cuts and Editing: Jens Georg Bachmann

http://www.cyso.org.cy

http://www.hookstudio.com.cy



