June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Disorder in London leaves 15 officers injured, police say

By Reuters News Service00
Police officers in London

British police said on Thursday 15 officers were injured when disorder broke out following an unauthorised music event in the Brixton area of south London overnight.

London police said they had been called to the street event but the crowd refused to engage with officers.

“The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers,” the police said.

Unverified images on social media showed crowds confronting officers and attacking a police car. Reuters was unable to independently verify those images.

Police said 15 officers were injured, none seriously although two required hospital treatment, and a small number of police cars were damaged.

“Last night we received numerous concerns from residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence and officers responded to those concerns,” said police Commander Colin Wingrove.

“These gatherings are unlawful, as well as posing a risk to public health and against coronavirus restrictions. The violence shown towards officers is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form.”



Related posts

Australia posts biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Reuters News Service

Three US governors to quarantine visitors from states where COVID-19 spiking

Reuters News Service

Putin says it was Red Army that vanquished Nazi Germany

Press Association

UK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues

Reuters News Service

‘The ball is in the UK’s court,’ EU’s Brexit negotiator says

Reuters News Service

War crimes prosecutor indicts Kosovo president Thaci

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign