June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Eiffel Tower during a warm and sunny day in Paris

The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.

Visitors can access the 324 meters high (1,062 feet) tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.



