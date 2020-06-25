June 25, 2020

EU’s Borrell due in Nicosia to discuss Turkish provocations in EEZ

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will arrive in Cyprus on Thursday for meetings meetings in Nicosia to discuss Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in addition to other issues.

Borrell will be received at 7pm by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Before that he will visit the foreign ministry at 5.30 where he will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, to be followed by consultations with the ministry and the European External Action Service.

The consultations are expected to focus on Turkey’s ongoing illegal activities in the maritime zones of Cyprus and the wider context of the EU’s relations with Turkey from that angle.

The latest developments in the wider region of Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East will also be discussed at the meeting as well as other issues related to the formation and implementation of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, including the Permanent Structure Cooperation (Pesco).

On Friday Borrell will meet Defence Minister Savvas Angelides with whom he is expected to discuss Cyprus’ participation in Pesco, which aims to deepen defence cooperation among EU member states.

Borrell will arrive in Cyprus from Greece, where he had talks with Greek government officials and visited the Evros region with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

The Turkish drill ship Yavuz arrived in April in the Cyprus ΕΕΖ, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies, the sixth time it was active in the area.



