June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five remanded for possessing fake money

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Five people, two women and three man, have been remanded in custody in Paphos for possessing counterfeit money.

The police had initially issued an arrest warrant against one of the five, a 26-year-old man who tried to pay at a shop with a fake €10 banknote.

When questioned, he denied knowing the money was counterfeit and claimed he sold his phone to another man who paid for it with fake banknotes.

Police found a further €40 on the man, all counterfeit €10 banknotes. Upon questioning, he revealed the identity of four accomplices, who were also recognised by the shop owner.

All five people are currently in custody for further questioning.



Related posts

Cyprus ship finance holds steady amidst shrinking market

Andrew Rosenbaum

Ayia Napa revisited: all quiet in normally bustling resort

Alix Norman

Arrest after fire on three fronts in Paphos district

Annette Chrysostomou

EU’s Borrell due in Nicosia to discuss Turkish provocations in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Second man arrested in connection with Sunday murder in old Nicosia

Annette Chrysostomou

Bus strike in Larnaca called off

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign