June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

FOUND – Pack of 10 dogs

By CM Guest Columnist00

A pack of ten dogs were found in Ayia Napa on 18.06.2020.

If the owners are not found, the dogs will be put up for adoption.

If interested please contact  97-775067, 97-647699. In the case of adoption, the dog will be spayed/neutered and chipped by the Municipality.

 

 



