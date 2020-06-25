Giovani Group: First 30 villas of Levanda Hills project delivered

Giovani Group’s state-of-the-art and luxury holiday home complex “Levanda Hills” is fully ready to welcome its first guests. This is a new investment in the area of Ayia Triada in Protaras, which has substantially upgraded the free Famagusta area’s tourism product.
So far, the first 30 villas of the project have been delivered, which include holiday homes with luxurious interiors and exteriors, with three or four bedrooms, a private pool, roof garden and sea views. The complex combines Cypriot tradition with modern architecture, as well as state-of-the-art technology and innovative construction materials. The privileged location of “Levanda Hills” was chosen with the prospect to add value to the wider area but also to the buyers’ quality of life.
It is worth noting that the project’s second phase, which includes the construction of another 30 houses, is already underway, with work proceeding at a steady pace and most homes having already found buyers.
“Levanda Hills” villas are targeted at both international and domestic markets. The architectural design of the project emphasises on functionality and aesthetic perfection, making it an ideal choice for a holiday or a permanent home. The complex offers easy access to the seaside, while it is within walking distance of the most popular beaches. Among the main advantages of the project are the easy access to the new Paralimni marina, shops, nightclubs, supermarkets and restaurants, while it is located only 5 minutes away from the tourist area of Pernera.
In his statements, the Executive Director of Giovani Group, Antonis Antoniou, referred to the innovation and architectural finesse of the project. “The ‘Levanda Hills’ project is an ornament for the free Famagusta area. Such high-quality investments upgrade the tourism and investment product offered by our country, while contributing positively to the joint effort for economic recovery. There is keen interest in the project, which reflects its high quality and innovation”, he noted.
More information on the Levanda Hills development in Ayia Triada: https://info.giovani.com.cy/levandahills/