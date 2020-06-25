June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Gloria Gallery gets retrospective

By Eleni Philippou00

A new exhibition at Nicosia’s Gloria Gallery will present a series of paintings by Dimitris Michlis who passed away last year.

Born in 1954 in Achna, Famagusta, Michlis studied at the Saint Martin’s School of Art in London (BA and MA) with renowned painters such as Polish Joseph Herman. After his studies, he returned to Cyprus and worked at the Art Workshop in Limassol with his brother Pambos and other artists. In 1986, together with Garth Frost, he created the shadow theatre The Leaping Lemon. He presented his work in many solo and group exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad. For the remainder of his life, he lived in Tochni village.

Speaking of his work he said: “Creativity is a personal function. I work every day – I do not wait to be inspired in order to start. While working, I try to open up the creative space of my personality, which I believe is inside every human being. When this space is opened, then a work of art is born or begins to be born. So, all this repressed creative energy is released and my morale is strengthened. I paint anything that I like to see. I try to feel it by painting. When what I see and what I feel is logically and visually imprinted on the surface, then I have a work of art in front of me that I like to admire.”

The works presented, until July 15, are from the collection of Gloria Gallery and come from various exhibitions of the artist.

 

Retrospective Exhibition

Paintings by the late Dimitris Michlis. June 26-July 15. Gloria Gallery, Zenonos Sozou 3, Nicosia. Working hours: Monday-Friday: 6pm-8pm and Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-762605



Related posts

Restaurant Review: The Wine Bar, Limassol

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Installation to promote recycling on the beach

Bejay Browne

July theatre in Ayia Napa

Eleni Philippou

Webinar marks 500 years since painter’s death

Eleni Philippou

Join a guided tour of the Rebirth exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Artists from both sides and beyond united in song

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign