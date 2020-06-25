June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Active Lifestyle

Have you ever tried MTB DOWNHILL riding on the island? Cyprus got all it takes and more!

By CM Guest Columnist00

If you haven’t yet decided about the next destination for the fun ride with your mountain bike or a bit more extreme downhill or free ride, check out the trails Cyprus got to offer.

Amazing places for the rookies with unforgettable views and trails for the advanced riders at the Troodos mountains.

Director of photography and edit: @kartsevdk

FPV pilot: @engineerfpv

Rider Maris (Orbea): @marchx82

Rider Andrey (Santa Cruz): @nefjodovs



@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign