June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Installation to promote recycling on the beach

By Bejay Browne00

A ceremony to inaugurate the installation of an artwork to promote recycling in Paphos will take place on Friday.

The new environmental initiative of the municipality aims to raise public awareness concerning the recycling of plastics and the municipality’s active participation in environmentally friendly moves and to promote sensitivity to the marine ecosystem, it said.

“The municipality and pharmaceutical company Medochemie are joining forces to combat marine pollution from plastics, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic of coronavirus, and has led to an increase in the production of plastic products, such as surgical masks, latex gloves and other protective equipment, while maintaining and upgrading the quality of our tourist product, but also the health of the citizens,” the municipality announced.

The ceremony to place the ‘recycler fish’ will take place on Friday at 6pm, at the beach area of the municipal baths in Kato Paphos.

 



Related posts

Cyprus has second-highest number of non-nationals

Annette Chrysostomou

Five remanded for possessing fake money

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus ship finance holds steady amidst shrinking market

Andrew Rosenbaum

Ayia Napa revisited: all quiet in normally bustling resort

Alix Norman

Arrest after fire on three fronts in Paphos district

Annette Chrysostomou

July theatre in Ayia Napa

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign