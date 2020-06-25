June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

July theatre in Ayia Napa

By Eleni Philippou00

By July, Ayia Napa is usually buzzing with life as tourists settle in and local vacationers take advantage of the weekend sunshine. This year, things are little different as the island waits for tourism to pick up again. Though Ayia Napa is calmer than usual, its municipality is determined to keep the entertainment alive and has organised theatre performances in July.

Two comedies titled To Tavli and Koronis kai Ios Ltd will be staged. The first is a production by Antilogos Theatre, directed by Giorgos Mouaimis and performed by Marios Stylianou and Vassilis Pafitis. To Tavli will be put on July 10 at the amphitheatre of Thalassa Museum.

The second play by Laughter Theatre with Olga Potamitou and directed by Costas Schoiniou, will take place on July 19 at the Municipal Amphitheatre. The actors to join Potamitou on stage include Costakis Constantinou, Nadia Charalambous, Vaggelis Ioannou, Christina Terezopoulou, Ermioni Komodorou and Costas Schoiniou.

Both performances are free to attend.

 

Plays in Ayia Napa

To Tavli. July 10. Thalassa Museum Amphitheatre, Ayia Napa. 8.30 pm. Free

Koronis kai Ios. July 19. Municipal Amphitheatre, Ayia Napa. 8.30 pm. Free

 



