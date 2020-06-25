Lidl Cyprus donates 50,000 masks in fight against virus

Lidl Cyprus, deeply aware of its responsibility towards society as a whole, and taking into account the urgent needs of local and regional bodies on the island, donated 50,000 reusable masks, thus contributing to the fight in sustaining public health.
Within this framework, Lidl Cyprus delivered masks made from fabric to the Ministry of Defence, who will make them available to the National Guard for the protection of new recruits who find themselves on the front line of defence. At the same time, and in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the company has provided masks to the NGO’s Agapi, Caritas, Cyprus Refugee Council, Refugee Support Cyprus & Oasis to support fellow human beings who are currently living in difficult conditions. The Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders (PASSP) also received masks for the support and care of its members.
“The support towards our fellow human beings is a strategic priority for us at Lidl Cyprus, something we prove every day with our actions towards the Cypriot society. We know that the fight against Covid-19 is not a race but a marathon. Therefore, in every difficult moment that arises, we consider it our duty to help and support the country’s efforts in order to recover from the pandemic,” said Vasiliki Adamidou – Lidl’s Director of Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Social Media.
These masks in question, which consist of an extra BeSoDry antibacterial inner coating and a BeSoFresh bacteriostatic coating, are made of water-repellent fabric with silver chloride (an antimicrobial agent) and carry the international certified standard ‘Absence 100 by Oeko-Tex’ certification. At the same time, these masks contribute to the reduction of waste in comparison to disposable masks.
From the beginning of the pandemic up until today, Lidl Cyprus has taken significant actions for immediate relief whilst dealing with Covid-19. Specifically, the company donated €40,000 for the extraordinary needs of the Cyprus Red Cross in order to support elderly and vulnerable groups, as well as assist in sending out informational material across the island. At the same time, Lidl also provided packages to repatriated persons who found themselves in compulsory quarantine, it strengthened agencies and organisations across the country with its products, and recently distinguished itself with Covid Shield certification by TÜV AUSTRIA Hellas, at the highest ‘Excellent’ level, for all the procedures it put in place with regards to the prevention, transmission and spreading of the virus.
Inspired by its timeless, corporate values, Lidl Cyprus recognises that taking initiatives that promote a better tomorrow for all is its duty.
