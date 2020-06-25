June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Limassol Del Mar collaborates with Gianfranco Ferre Home

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Limassol Del Mar’s collaboration with design house Gianfranco Ferre Home is important for Cyprus as it involves the creativity of the world-famous Italian company with this highly anticipated project.

This is the first time a European design house has created an entirely original collection of furniture and interior design accessories for a project in Cyprus, rather than just supplying previously available options. These will be used in the Signature Collection apartments of Limassol Del Mar.

Every Signature Collection apartment will be furnished by Gianfranco Ferre Home, offering owners the opportunity to be part of one of the most sought-after properties on the island. Through its design house, Gianfranco Ferre will provide a different level of quality and artisanship to the project’s design.

“We believe in excellent quality and subtle luxury, so for the needs of the Signature Collection, we utilised elements from our cultural past, which were adapted to the spirit and idea behind the entire project. This resulted in a beautiful and dynamic synergy present in all of these glorious apartments in a way that has not been seen before on the island,” said Jumbo Group Creative Director Livio Ballabio.

The Signature Collection offers a range of apartments and penthouses from two to six bedrooms. These have beautifully designed balconies that provide a panoramic view, combining the blue of the sea as well as the urban setting of Limassol. The project, designed by world-renowned architects Benoy, is encircled by intricate pools and lush gardens which create an idyllic environment in the heart of Limassol, bringing together the charm of the old town with the city’s more cosmopolitan side.

The acclaimed Limassol Del Mar project is in one of the most desirable areas in Limassol, with an unhindered view of the sea from all apartments. This innovative project is comprised of luxury living spaces, five-star amenities and service as well as luxury shops and restaurants.



