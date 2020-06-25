June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

LOST

By CM Guest Columnist00

Bella has been missing since 18/6/20 from Empa Paphos.

She is a female husky cross with blue eyes and she is microchiped.

If anyone has seen her please contact 97626034.



