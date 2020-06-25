June 25, 2020

Mall of Cyprus offers early summer sales

The Mall of Cyprus announced on Thursday that its summer sale has already begun with many of the shops offering up to 50 per cent discounts.

The mall, which welcomed customers back on June 9, invited everyone to discover the new ‘Summer 2020’ collections from beachwear, to clothes, shoes and bags and all athletic wear.

The shops are open between 10am and 8pm.

The Mall of Cyprus gave reassurances that was implementing all safety measures as regards preventing the spread of coronavirus.

 

