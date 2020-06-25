June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man hit by car in critical condition

By Staff Reporter00

A 69-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening in Paralimni.

The man, who was walking pushing a supermarket trolley, was hit by the vehicle at 8.20pm.

The injured man was first taken to Famagusta hospital but later transferred to Nicosia where he underwent surgery.

His doctors reported he is in critical condition.

The driver of the car made statements to police which are being investigated.

 



Staff Reporter

