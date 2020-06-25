Restaurant Review: The Wine Bar, Limassol

When out dining you want to know what you’ll get and, provided that it is adequately satisfactory, you want to know that you’ll be getting the same thing time and again with no fluctuations in quality. These attributes are some of the defining characteristics of bar and boutique restaurant The Wine Bar in Limassol. That’s not to say that they are a saving grace in an otherwise lacklustre proposition, on the contrary The Wine Bar’s consistency and straightforward approach only serve to enhance its overall strong product.

As the name would suggest, the specialty, tone and theme revolve around wine. The Wine Bar’s menu is dominated by its wine selection, available both by the bottle or the glass.

The wine menu is, predictably, large with selections from Cyprus, Greece, Argentina, France, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, and if you are unsure what to order the knowledgeable staff are happy to help.

The interior of The Wine Bar is a mixture of mellow, earthly colours with sleek, modern surfaces. Warmly-lit woods of various hues definitely take centre stage. In recent weeks, social distancing guidelines have prompted management to make some alterations in seating, with outside tables more spaced out than normal. Reduced seating means that reserving a table in advance is highly recommended.

Food offerings aren’t exactly spartan in terms of choice but they are streamlined, which is, in my opinion, a hallmark of a well-run establishment. The era in which restaurants could pretend that their vast menus did not contain a large number of duds and disappointing surprises is mostly behind us and its total eradication cannot come a moment too soon.

The Wine Bar’s food section choices include salads, a few starters, sharing platters, salads, pizzas, fondue, lasagna, sandwiches, and steak. And there is no item on the menu that can be said to a bad or ill-fitting accompaniment to one of their wines, something which encourages combinations, depending on your mood and level of hunger.

The pizzas are thin and crispy, their cheese subtle rather than overpowering, with quality toppings in both meat and vegetable form. Their meat platter is particularly great paired with a nice red. Its prosciutto and bresaola slices are a highlight, accompanied with fresh slices of bread, along with caramelised onion and baby tomatoes offering an injection of sweetness.

I have to make a special reference to the steak dishes. The cuts on offer are limited to two of the finer ones: rib eye and fillet steak. However, it’s how they’re cooked that deserves attention because you get to decide on how this happens.

The meat came to our table raw, coated in a very thin layer of oil and well-seasoned with black pepper and salt. Then came the hot stone, warmed to 320C, which we then used to cook the steak to our liking. Fortunately the staff explained exactly what needs to be done to get the meat cooked as you like it. The steaks came with hand-cut homemade chips, Dijon mustard, bearnaise sauce and fresh snow peas.

This is an active experience that requires engagement on your part so it’s definitely something different to the rest of the menu. That’s not to say it was in any way difficult. Cut, sear, enjoy. It’s that simple.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY wine with international menue

WHERE The Wine Bar, Arch. Makarios III Avenue, Limassol

WHEN 6pm 1am Closed Mondays

CONTACT 99 629924, https://www.facebook.com/limassolwinebar/

HOW MUCH €12 for a starter, €14 for a salad, €10 for a pizza, €39 for fillet steak, €29 for rib eye





