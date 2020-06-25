June 25, 2020

Second man arrested in connection with Sunday murder in old Nicosia

Police arrested a man on Wednesday evening in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old Indian man in Nicosia on Sunday evening.

According to police, the 30-year-old man was taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

Three more people are still wanted in connection with the case.

On Sunday at 9.30pm, a group of about 15 people attacked the 21-year-old victim and two other people, aged 34 and 25, with knives and other weapons.

The attack left a 21-year-old Indian man dead and two others injured, one in critical condition.

Police arrested one man, 27, on Monday, who has been remanded in custody for eight days.



