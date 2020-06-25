June 25, 2020

South Africa – Safari in Kruger National Park in 360 VR

By CM Guest Columnist05

Check out Virtual Travel’s latest 360 degree video they created during their visit to South Africa. Rhino, Giraffe, Impala and a nice close-up surprise.

Get a feeling on what it is like to drive around a safari park in Africa. These 360° videos are best experienced by use of a VR Headset. Go, Rift and Quest.

Tip: for the best experience set the resolution for this video to the highest possible. Some of our video’s on Virtual Travel’s channel go up to 8K resolution.

If you want to have your destination, accommodation, activity or anything related to tourism and leisure filmed in Virtual reality? Contact Virtual Travel:

Website: https://virtual-travel.nl/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/virtuallytravel

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/virt…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VRvirtualtra…

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/virtualtrav…



