June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

The largest hotel in Cyprus reopens its doors

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The largest Hotel & Resort in Cyprus, the Beautiful and ever famous Coral Beach Hotel & Resort in Paphos, is expected to reopen on Friday July 17th, being ready to provide the optimum setting for rest and relaxation under the new safety and security rules and regulations.

The renowned Coral Beach Hotel & Resort occupying a superb and stunning location overlooking the golden sandy beaches and sparkling waters of picturesque Coral Bay, offers everything one expects from a world-class hotel.

The Hotel – Resort boasts unique architecture inspired by nature and its unparallel surroundings that gives the warmth that makes everyone feel at home.

Some of the most popular amenities and services offered, include a 300 meters sandy beach and harbour, three lagoon-style outdoor swimming pools, plus an indoor heated one, six restaurants, four bars as well as spa with outdoor treatment areas, well – equipped gym, four floodlit tennis courts, Kids Club, playground and kiddy pool with waterslide.

The Sales and Marketing Director of Leptos Calypso Hotels, Mr Panicos Attas stated that with the reopening of our resorts we are expecting to welcome our esteemed guests in a safe environment by taking all the health and safety measures for enjoyable and unforgettable holidays.

The management of the Hotel with the opportunity of the Hotel’s reopening announced special summer offers for individuals and families, for accommodation as well as for the entertainment spots.
For further information and booking contact 26881000 or on the email: [email protected].



