June 25, 2020

Turkish Cypriot authorities want arrivals from Turkey to have two Covid tests

By George Psyllides
Turkish Cypriot authorities will be requesting two coronavirus tests from people arriving from Turkey starting July 1, it was reported on Thursday.

‘Prime minister’ Ersin Tatar said they had decided that travellers from Turkey would have to present a negative PCR test done within 72 hours before departure and would also undergo a second test upon arrival.

“We have the capability to do this,” Tatar said.

He said this was the decision of the ‘cabinet’ although when they convened on Tuesday there was no announcement on the matter.

Turkish Cypriot authorities are concerned about arrivals from Turkey, considered by the EU a high-risk country as regards Covid-19.

The virus has seemingly been eradicated in the north with no new cases identified in the past two months or so.

‘Health minister’ Ali Pilli also voiced concern, arguing that politics should be left out of the issue.

“Unfortunately, there are some people who are discussing the procedure with politics on their minds. Health is a such a serious and social problem and it cannot become a political tool,” he said.

Pilli had proposed continuing to quarantine travellers after July 1.

Media reports meanwhile, said Turkish airlines had cancelled flights to the north because of low demand.



