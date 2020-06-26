June 26, 2020

Agonies Diamantis by A. G. Leventis Gallery

The exhibition focused on ‘Agonies’, the important series of works from Adamantios Diamantis’ oeuvre and featured the eight emblematic paintings, created from 1963 to 1977, together for the first time.

“’Agony I’ depicts three women trying to rescue their children and livestock by fleeing helterskelter. The central figure is holding an infant in her arms, and the figure to the right is carrying two baby goats. They are moving against an antirealistic, symbolically barren, rocky landscape. Depth is minimised, and pictorial space appears impenetrable, with a threatening sky on the horizon. The lack of an easy escape and the circular, vortex-like movement increase the feeling of tension and suspense. The deformation of the themes of the composition and the Mannerist gestures contribute to the drama of the scene. Despite all the expressionistic elements we observe in the composition, Diamantis did not completely depart from certain classical values. The painting maintains a classical structure and is organised at the base of a central pyramid. The artist did not resort to extremes, and the composition is characterised overall by restraint, harmony, balance and rhythm.”

– Dr. Eleni S. Nikita, From the catalogue of the exhibition “Agonies – Diamantis”.

Study for Agony I, 1961,
oil on panel, 30 x 40 cm,
Βank of Cyprus Cultural
Foundation



