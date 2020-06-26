June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akinci slams EU’s Borrell for not meeting with him

By Andria Kades013
Josep Borell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in a chopper with defence minister Savvas Angelides

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Friday criticised Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, for not meeting with him during his official visit to Cyprus.

According to CNA, Akinci said Borrell has been making statements claiming that the EU was seeking to solve the problems in the Eastern Mediterranean using dialogue, but nonetheless, Borrell “did not bother to find the time to listen to the Turkish Cypriot side, which is one of the two parts of the dialogue in Cyprus, and hear their proposals”.

“It is an unacceptable approach and comes into contrast with the values of the EU,” Akinci said.

“If the EU really wants to have a positive role in removing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, it is required to contribute to the creation of a climate of cooperation, implementing a diplomacy which does not exclude but includes everyone.”

While on his visit to the island, Borrell on Friday flew over Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in a helicopter with defence minister Savvas Angelides.

In a post on twitter, Savvides shared a picture of the two on the helicopter and thanked both the European Commission as well as the external action service “for the support and the solidarity. Cyprus has a key role to implement the EU global strategy in the region preserving the international law.”



Related posts

Militarisation as a response to Turkey ‘not the solution’

Peter Michael

Cyprus and Russia e-progress on double-tax treaty

Andrew Rosenbaum

News podcast: Interior minister under pressure over Pournara detention camp conditions

Rosie Charalambous

Drugs squad calls for better coordination to fight abuse

Annette Chrysostomou

AG announces resignation, cites campaign of pressure (Update 1)

Evie Andreou

July trial for Paphos rapist

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign