Apple goes on a buying spree

On Wednesday, Apple acquired Fleetsmith, which offers popular software that helps companies to manage their Apple devices. Apple is trying to improve its offer to businesses.

This is just the latest leap forward in a buying spree. Apple this year has already acquired Voysis to improve Siri, NextVR for virtual-reality broadcasting technology, Xnor.ai for artificial intelligence tools and Dark Sky to improve its weather app.

How can Apple afford all this? Analysts say that that Apple had about $207 billion in cash in hand as of the end of January 2020.

Then, consider that Apple’s stock has in June rallied about 60 per cent from its March lows, a move that has lifted the company’s market valuation by close to $600 billion.

The company is now worth close to $1.6 trillion. And analysts expect it to jump higher, in total disregard of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the plunge into recession of major economies, and the attempt by the Trump administration to disrupt world trade.

Apple is up close to 12 per cent for the year, and has rallied 46 per cent since its previous low for this year at $223.76 on March 23. Some predict that the stock will hit $25 per share, and that will bring the market capitalisation close to $2 billion.

In recent weeks, Wall Street analysts have been hastily improving their price targets on Apple stock, as it surges. Citibank analyst Jim Suva says “Apple will benefit from a 5G-fueled iPhone upgrade cycle beginning this fall. That, in turn, could drive growth in the tech giant’s services businesses as more users pay for AppleCare support services.”

Suva also believes that the Covid-19 crisis could accelerate the adoption of Apple Pay, as consumers increasingly turn to contactless payments in place of cash.

Analyst Joe Tenebruso agrees. “We’ve already seen evidence of a coronavirus-related acceleration in the growth of digital payments and contactless technology from companies such as PayPal, Visa and Mastercard. It’s a safe bet that Apple Pay will also benefit from this powerful global trend.”

There are a number of other factors analysts mention: Strength in services, optimism about wearable products like AirPods and the continued boost from aggressive stock repurchases.

Apple has just announced that it would move its computer production to its own custom-made ARM chips, away from the Intel processors that have dominated the computer industry from its beginnings.

“ARM chips are built using different architectures,” according to the website MAC Rumours. Intel’s chips are CISC (Complex Instruction Set Architecture) while Arm chips are RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer).

Were Apple to switch from CISC Intel chips to RISC it would likely have a positive impact on power efficiency and compute efficiency for everyday users because most people don’t use applications that take advantage of the more complex instructions of a CISC chip.”

Apple will clearly save on costs as well. In the past, the company had also indicated that owning the entire supply chain could bring in cost benefits that boost the bottom line or can serve as investments towards enhancing design elements, TechRadar reports.

it would finally mean that Apple’s long cherished dream of having total control of its products, including hardware and software, would finally be fulfilled. The company has stated time and again that having total ownership makes it possible to obtain better performance and quality customer experience, according to TechRadar.





