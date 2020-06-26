June 26, 2020

Attorney-general announces resignation after retirement date spat

By Evie Andreou0139
Outgoing attorney-general costas Clerides (right)

Outgoing attorney-general Costas Clerides announced his immediate resignation on Friday following the debacle over his retirement date.

Clerides announced his resignation to President Nicos Anastasiades. His resignation is effective immediately.

Clerides was stepping down this month anyway, but had faced a lot of debate and criticism over his insistence on leaving at the end of July instead of July 8 when he turns 68.

 

MORE LATER

 



