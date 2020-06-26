June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Limassol wine festival still in doubt, may go ahead later than usual

By Jonathan Shkurko025
The Limassol wine festival usually takes place at the end of August

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides has tabled a proposal to postpone holding the city’s trademark annual wine festival until later in the year as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is usually held at the end of August, but the proposal is now for it to take place sometime between September 26 and October 4.

During a municipal council on Thursday evening, Nicolaides said that, due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the municipality is also working on finding alternative locations in place of the usual grounds of the municipal gardens. One possibility might involve organising smaller individual events dedicated to wine around different locations in town, such as the castle or the old port.

However, the mayor added that such any alternative scenario will still have to respect the measures issued by the health ministry against the virus.

The municipal council did not reach a definitive solution, so the matter will be further discussed on July 3.

This week the health ministry increased the number of people allowed at social gatherings as of June 24, which was previously limited to 10 individuals under the coronavirus protocols.

Since Wednesday, 75 people are now allowed to attend gatherings indoors, and 150 people are allowed at outdoor gatherings.

 



