June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Minister announces extra measures for businesses and homes

By Peter Michael00
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides announced on Friday extra clarifications on the government support package for homes and businesses to counter the impact of the coronavirus.

The plan concerns interest rate subsidies for homes and businesses, along with a lump sum to be paid out to small businesses and self-employed individuals.

Petrides announced the three measures at a press conference at the ministry on Friday, following a cabinet meeting earlier in the week.

The first plan approved is an interest rate subsidy for new housing loans and the second is an interest rate subsidy on business loans.

The minister also announced as a third measure, the government decided to give a lump sum to small businesses, who had their activities partially or completely suspended during the lockdown, and self-employed individuals.



