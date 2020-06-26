June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: no new cases

By Evie Andreou00

No new coronavirus cases were detected on Friday the health ministry said.

The overall number of cases remains 992.

In total 1,059 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours.

Until Friday afternoon, two patients were admitted to Famagusta general hospital which is the country’s coronavirus reference hospital.

One of them concerns a person who was transferred to the reference hospital for completion of intravenous treatment and the second concerns a person who was diagnosed positive a month ago and was re-admitted to the hospital for other medical reasons not related to Covid-19.



