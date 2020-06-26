Drugs squad calls for better coordination to fight abuse

The drug squad Ykan is at the forefront of operations against drug traffickers, a police announcement said to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed annually on June 26.
“The day reminds us of the need for further public awareness of the effects of the use of illegal substances,” the statement said.
The drug squad said it acted on many levels to fight drug use, seeking to arrest drug traffickers and seizing large sums of money while also taking preventive measures by referring users to treatment centres.
“Drugs have been a direct threat to public health and safety for many years. The drug market is one of the most dynamic crime markets. The human and social costs to public health and safety are enormous,” said Ykan.
Addressing the complex phenomenon of drug abuse requires collaboration between the health system, the justice ministry, social services, NGOs and civil society, the statement added.
“Today is an occasion for further refinement and strengthening of the will and determination of the drug squad to strengthen our efforts in the fight against drugs.”
In its statement marking the day, main opposition party Akel said the government is making the wrong moves in fighting what it called the “international billion-dollar industry of trafficking”.
“According to relevant investigations, the Anastasiadis government, for every one euro it spends for the prevention of addiction, it spends 44 euros on crackdown,” an Akel statement said. “Our priority should be to provide a network of policies and measures that include prevention, treatment, harm reduction, social reintegration and supply reduction.”
June 26 was established on December 7, 1987, as World Day Against the Use of Illicit Addiction and Trafficking by the UN General Assembly.
According to the United Nations, the theme for the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking “Better Knowledge for Better Care” emphasises the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how in turn, better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.