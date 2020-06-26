June 26, 2020

News podcast: Interior minister under pressure over Pournara detention camp conditions

By Rosie Charalambous01
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • The Interior Minister comes under pressure at the House Human Rights Committee to rectify the situation at the Pournara detention camp
  • St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral holds a book fair to replenish the coffers after lockdown

Also available HERE

 



