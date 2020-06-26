Hellenic announce Q1 results

June 26, 2020

Hellenic Bank announced their first quarter results for 2020.

Profit before tax was €0,60 million while loss after tax was €2.2 million.

The CET1 ratio was 19.22% while the capital adequacy ratio was 21,71%, significantly above minimum requirements.

The NPEs ratio was 25,0% (excl. APS2-NPEs), and the Net NPEs3 to Assets ratio stood at 3,4% (excl. APS2-NPEs).

