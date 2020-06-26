June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

July trial for Paphos rapist

By Jonathan Shkurko046

A 26-year-old man who has pleaded guilty to one rape and two attempted rapes will stand trial on July 13, the Paphos criminal court ruled on Friday.

The man appeared before the Paphos district court on Friday and will remain in custody until his trial date, Paphos police spokesperson confirmed. The attacks occurred between June 4 and 5.

According to the police, the 26-year-old entered four different houses in the Paphos area and tried to rape different women.

In one case, he pleaded guilty to raping a 41-year-old woman who works as a domestic helper.

Attempts had also been made against another domestic helper, a 48-year-old woman living permanently in Cyprus, as well as against a 79-year-old woman, who was living alone.



Related posts

Attorney-general announces resignation after retirement date spat

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Minister announces extra measures for businesses and homes (Updated)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Limassol wine festival still in doubt, may go ahead later than usual

Jonathan Shkurko

Murdered man was present at 2016 Ayia Napa killings (Update 3)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Limnitis crossing point reopens (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Three arrests for child pornography

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign