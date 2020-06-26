June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

LOST

By CM Guest Columnist00

Black female 2 year old rottweiler walked out of house in Pera Pedi (Off Troodos road – Trimiklini) area.

Please call 95511040 or 96 570465 if you see her. She is microchipped responds to name Ira.



