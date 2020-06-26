June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man killed in road accident was not wearing seat belt

By Annette Chrysostomou0100

A man died in a road accident in Oroklini early Friday morning.

According to police, Andreas Andreou, 40, from Larnaca lost control of his vehicle on a road in Oroklini shortly after 2am.

He veered off the road, was thrown out of his car and hit the road.

An ambulance took him to Larnaca general hospital where his death was confirmed.

Larnaca police are investigating the causes of the fatal accident but have already confirmed the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

 



Related posts

Three arrests for child pornography

Annette Chrysostomou

Man shot dead in Larnaca village (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Tourism ministry launches bid for study to promote Polis and Tylliria

Bejay Browne

‘Cyprus’ concerns are the EU’s concerns’ Borrell says (Update 3)

Elias Hazou

Probe after people who never took Covid tests were sent SMS with ‘their results’

Elias Hazou

Discussions go on with doctors on pay incentives

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign