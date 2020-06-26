June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man shot dead in Larnaca village (Updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou0483

Police are investigating a case of premeditated murder after a man was shot and died of his injuries on Thursday evening in a village in the Larnaca village of Omidhia.

At around 11.10pm police were informed of shots being fired and a person injured.

Police officers rushed to the scene where they found 29-year-old Panayiotis Kallitsionis on the veranda of his father’s home, with injuries caused by a gun.

Ambulances from the British bases arrived and medical staff applied first aid, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Kallitsionis was a private security guard.

Chief of operations Demetris Demetriou, Famagusta police chief Giorgos Economou and other officials visited the scene while a medical examiner was expected to arrive.

“Around eleven o’clock in the evening, a 29-year-old Greek Cypriot was murdered in a village in the Larnaca district,” Economou said at the scene late on Thursday. “The victim is a person who has been involved with police in a number of cases, while examinations are still in the initial stage.”

He confirmed that the victim was shot, but said he did not know how many times.

Asked if the victim had been threatened recently, he replied “this is not the case at the moment as far as police know.”

 



