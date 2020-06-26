June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man sought in connection with Ledra Street murder

By Andria Kades00
Pawan Singh

Police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder which took place in Nicosia on Sunday.

In a bulletin on Friday, police said they were searching for Pawan Singh, from India.

On Sunday night, a group of about 15 people attacked a 21-year-old man who eventually died and two other people, aged 34 and 25, with knives and other weapons.

Anyone with information can contact Nicosia CID at 22 802 222 or the citizens hotline at 1460, the closest police station or online through the police app.



Related posts

Police arrest company accountant’s husband in connection with theft

Andria Kades

Fuel sales begin road to recovery

Source: Cyprus News Agency

UN special representative to begin separate contacts with leaders

Andria Kades

Remand renewed for meth-lab suspects

Peter Michael

Woman in north sentenced to life for killing son age 7

Andria Kades

Remand for three suspects in child pornography case

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign