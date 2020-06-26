June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met issues extreme temperature warning

By Staff Reporter00
A Cyprus beach on Sunday (Christos Theodorides)

The Met service has issued an extreme temperature warning for Saturday, expecting 40C in some areas.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, the service said the warning will be in effect between 11am and 5pm.

It said it expected inland temperatures to reach around 40C.

The service warned that vulnerable groups should take all necessary measures during this time.

 



Staff Reporter

