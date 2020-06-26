June 26, 2020

Murdered man was present at 2016 Ayia Napa killings (Update 2)

By Annette Chrysostomou02188
Police cars at the scene of the murder on Friday morning (CNA)

Police are investigating a case of premeditated murder after a man was shot and died of his injuries on Thursday evening in a village in the Larnaca village of Ormidhia.

Kallitsionis was a private security guard who was injured in the quadruple murder in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2016.

At around 11.10pm on Thursday night police were informed of shots being fired and a person injured.

Police officers rushed to the scene where they found 29-year-old Panayiotis Kallitsionis on the veranda of his father’s home, with injuries caused by a gun.

Ambulances from the British bases arrived and medical staff applied first aid, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Chief of operations Demetris Demetriou, Famagusta police chief Giorgos Economou and other officials visited the scene while a medical examiner was expected to arrive.

“Around eleven o’clock in the evening, a 29-year-old Greek Cypriot was murdered in a village in the Larnaca district,” Economou said at the scene late on Thursday. “The victim is a person who has been involved with police in a number of cases, while examinations are still in the initial stage.”

Asked if the victim had been threatened recently, he replied “this is not the case at the moment as far as police know.”

Kallitsionis was one of the bodyguards of Ayia Napap businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis who was killed in 2016.

Kalopsidiotis, police officer Elias and his wife Skevi Hadjiefthimiou were shot dead on June 23, 2016, in an Ayia Napa restaurant.

Albanian Yani Vogli, one of the shooters along with fellow Albanian Aleks Burelli, was also killed.

Kalopsidiotis had been having dinner with the couple and their two young children, as well as riot squad Mmad member Yiorgos Charalambous, at the Stone Garden restaurant in Ayia Napa.

Panayiotis Kallitsionis sat at a nearby table.

Around 10pm Vogli and Burelli entered the restaurant and fired an AK47 rifle and a Glock pistol, killing Kalopsidiotis and the couple, and seriously injuring Charalambous and Kallitsionis.

Vogli was also killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.



