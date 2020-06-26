June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

One Day Express Lab: open call

By Eleni Philippou00

One Day Express Lab (ODEL) is a research programme by Dance House Lemesos that started in 2010. ODEL has now launched an open call and invites people from various artistic, scientific and professional backgrounds to collaborate for one day, to work in duets and research on a topic of their choice.

Similar to 2019, this year ODEL will also be presented online. With this open call, Dance House Lemesos is looking for participants who live or work in Cyprus and are willing to experiment with various art forms and other disciplines. The outcome of this collaboration will be presented as a digital performance that will last a maximum of 10 minutes on July 18 or 25.

Criteria:

  • People from all artistic/scientific/professional backgrounds that are citizens of Cyprus and are willing to experiment/initiate a creative dialogue based on their practices are eligible to apply for this programme
  • Dance House Lemesos team will select the participants and curate the duets that will collaborate for the performances
  • Dance House Lemesos will offer a fee to the participants in order to support artistic development.

You can apply by sending your biographical note to [email protected] until July 1 (12 pm) with the subject “ODEL/Application”. Please note the date that is suitable for you by selecting between 18th and 25th of July (or both). For more information: [email protected] and 25-340618

 



