June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police arrest company accountant’s husband in connection with theft

By Andria Kades00

Limassol police on Friday arrested the 63-year-old husband of an accountant, 49, suspected of stealing some €74,000 from a company and being behind millions of euros in fraudulent money transfers.

Police said the woman, who is currently held in remand, is suspected of issuing forged cheques worth €4.5m.

Both husband and wife are refusing to cooperate with the authorities and are maintaining their right to silence.

The man’s signature was found on a number of forged cheques issued in his name, the name of his wife, as well as a number of former and current employees of the company. The sum on the cheques exceeds €20,000.

Individuals whose names appeared on the signed cheques said they were clueless.

The husband is expected to be taken to court on Saturday in connection with forgery, theft and conspiring to commit a crime.

The wife’s remand is set to expire on Tuesday with investigations ongoing so as to understand the extent of the fraud.

 



