June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Three killed in stabbing attack in Scottish city of Glasgow

By Reuters News Service00
Emergency respoders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect was shot by police, British media reported.

“It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel,” the public broadcaster BBC said. Scottish police said the suspect had been shot.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 p.m. (1215 GMT). Sky said there were fatalities.

“A police officer has been stabbed,” the Scottish Police Federation said.

Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services were dealing with an incident on West George Street in the centre of Glasgow.

“The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” police said.

Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.



Related posts

Scientists just beginning to understand the many health problems caused by Covid-19

Reuters News Service

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare

Reuters News Service

British police attacked (again) while dispersing an illegal party in London

Reuters News Service

U.S. sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases, Texas pauses reopening

Reuters News Service

As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal

Reuters News Service

Congo announces end of Ebola outbreak in east, second deadliest on record

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign