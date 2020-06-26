June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

Travel to Shanghai, China. The most populous city in the world

By CM Guest Columnist00

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/2pQ-pHbRPiQ” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>



Related posts

360°, The Golden Ring of Russia Air-Balloon Festival. 4К aerial video

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual travel of ancient city of Petra, Jordan. Aerial 360° video

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual travel to Anne Frank’s Annex

CM Guest Columnist

Visit the Niagara Falls

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual Travel to Paris & the Louvre

CM Guest Columnist

Visit the US – Virtual walk in the Tuolumne Meadows

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign