June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Film & TV Reviews

TV shows we love: F is for Family

By CM Guest Columnist02

By Becky Kammitsi

F is for Family is a well-received raunchy, adult animation series on Netflix inspired by the life of stand-up comic Bill Burr, who is also a co-creator and an executive producer. It is light hearted and is branded a sitcom.

It details the life of Frank Murphy, a short-tempered veteran who lives with his wife and three children in the suburbs. Frank is quite entertaining due to his tendency to go on long profanity filled rants. Each episode deals with a different issue that arises in the Murphy family, and it can be quite touching at times.

The show is set in the 1970s and the characters are a caricature of that time period in the USA. Frank is an ex-veteran stuck in the suburbs with abandoned dreams, his wife is a housewife that dropped out to raise the children and the eldest son is a rebellious teenager. I enjoy relaxing animated shows and the satirical elements in this one are extremely entertaining.

F is for Family has four seasons and I started watching it during my exam period in order to unwind because it is easy to follow. Even though the story follows Frank some episodes are focused on his wife or kids and in every episode the whole neighborhood is involved, introducing the viewer with a number of different characters that have peculiar habits.

I suggest watching F is for Family, but I also suggest not watching it around children due to its foul language, nudity and appearance of drugs.

Overall, F is for Family is perfect for a Sunday night relaxation session.

 

 



