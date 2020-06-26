June 26, 2020

What’s eaten where: Okinawa

By Alix Norman01

The smallest and least populated of the five main islands of Japan, Okinawa is one of the world’s most unusual places. Not for its size (roughly 1/8th the size of Cyprus), nor its scenery (tropical rainforest and turquoise seas), but for its population, who boast the highest life expectancy in the world.

Okinawa enjoys an exceptionally high rate of centenarians, who suffer a fraction of the diseases that commonly kill people in other parts of the developed world and enjoy more years of good health. The reasons for this longevity have been much discussed by researchers, who variously claim that a powerful social network, a strong sense of purpose, or an active life are key components of a long and joyful existence. These factors, however, pale in comparison to the one aspect on which all those who’ve studied the unusual population agree: diet.

Rich in vegetables, soy products and seafood, traditional Okinawan fare has been lauded by scientists as most closely resembling the ‘planetary health diet’, a regime which works superbly for both humans and the environment. This low-calorie, moderate protein, nutrient-rich, high-carbohydrate diet relies mainly on plant-based cuisine: leafy greens, yellow root vegetables, local fruits, tofu, and small amounts of seafood and lean meat.

The Okinawan sweet potatoes may be the key to a longer life. Purple in colour, they’re packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, and manganese; an excellent source of copper, dietary fibre, vitamin B6, potassium and iron; and filled with the antioxidant known as anthocyanin.

Once incorporated into almost every dish (even the leaves were used, appearing in miso soup) boiled sweet potatoes are now being supplanted by rice and bread; which isn’t great (either for the diet or the general life-expectancy of the population), but does add a bit more variety. In fact, the island’s most widely celebrated dish is now goya chanpuru: a meal which consists of stir-fried goya (a traditional Okinawan gourd-like vegetable), tofu, egg, and a spot of pork.

 

 

 

 



