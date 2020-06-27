June 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fashion, home and beauty

36 Stunning beauty ideas

By CM Guest Columnist00

Timestamps

03:09  Beauty ideas with henna

06:10 Beauty hacks for travelers

11:47 The secrets of natural beauty

5-Minute Crafts: https://www.goo.gl/8JVmuC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/5min.crafts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/5.min.crafts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/5m_crafts   

For more videos and articles visit: http://www.brightside.me/

Music by Epidemic Sound: https://www.epidemicsound.com/

This video is made for entertainment purposes. We do not make any warranties about the completeness, safety and reliability. Any action you take upon the information on this video is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any damages or losses. It is the viewer’s responsibility to use judgment, care and precautions if one plans to replicate. The following video might feature activity performed by actors within controlled environment- please use judgment, care, and precaution if you plan to replicate.



Related posts

How to trim your beard in 5 minutes with Anthony Komodikis

CM Guest Columnist

28 amazing hacks for a gorgeous look by 5-Minute Crafts

CM Guest Columnist

Home Hacks

CM Guest Columnist

How to style wild hair in 3 minutes with Anthony Komodikis

CM Guest Columnist

Rules for shopping luxury tableware by Hestia Home

CM Guest Columnist

The best way to apply Medik8 products by Alexandra Polydorou

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign