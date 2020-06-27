June 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eleven establishments booked overnight

By Peter Michael00
File photo: Christos Theodorides

Police said on Saturday they had booked 11 establishments for violating coronavirus protocols over the past 24 hours, from 501 checks conducted on businesses.

According to police, eight of the premises were in Paphos, four bars and four restaurants. They were all violating protocols for the use of masks and gloves. Seven were fined €500, while the eighth (a restaurant) was also determined to be violating noise pollution laws and will be taken to court after a file of the complaints is created.

Two businesses in Larnaca were also fined €500 for people not wearing masks and gloves. One was an ice cream shop and the other was a fast-food restaurant.

Police also fined a bar in the Famagusta area €500 for violating customer service regulations.



