June 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases recorded on Saturday (updated)

By Peter Michael

Two new coronavirus cases were announced on Saturday by the health ministry, bringing the total to 994.

Both related to people who had arrived from overseas, from countries in category C.

One individual is a Cypriot who arrived from Egypt after stopping over in another country and the other individual is from the Philippines who also arrived in Cyprus after a stopping over in another country.

The ministry added the individual from the Philippines presented the results of a rapid test and not a PCR test at the airport.

Authorities did not accept this result, and the individual was retested at the airport after paying for the test.

The ministry processed a total of 1,336 tests in the last 24 hours.

A total of 270 were processed from 10,000 workers, who returned to their jobs during the second and third phase coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Another 51 diagnoses were made from contact tracing.

One test was processed from labour ministry officials, 164 from state hospital labs, 131 from tests conducted on private initiative, and 215 from individuals tested on their doctors’ orders.

The ministry said one person with Covid-19 is at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, and one person was discharged earlier.



