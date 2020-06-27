Facebook is the enemy of Libra

When Facebook first aired its proposal for the creation of Libra, a digital currency for use in online transactions, many of us considered investing in it.

Today, after a slew of scandals, Facebook itself isn’t so attractive anymore. That is the biggest factor that’s dogging Libra, a much more important factor than regulator objections or the loss of support from financial services firms.

There was originally much to like about the Facebook proposal: Libra was to be a ‘stablecoin,’ meaning that it would be backed by a basket of national currencies; it would be decentralised, and managed by an Association of companies based in Switzerland. A number of major companies including Visa and Mastercard, joined the association.

Stablecoins are increasingly popular, as they offer access to online payments while avoiding the volatility of the traditional cryptocurrency. Since Tether, the first stablecoin, launched in 2015, it now has a market capitalisation of nearly €4 billion. Since then many more stablecoins have been launched, including one called CIRCLE backed by the financial giant Goldman Sachs.

And Facebook has h0ned the concept of Libra (the name comes from the Roman measurement of weight libra pondo from which ‘pound’ is derived). In the current proposal, the stablecoins will be backed by a series of national currencies, not just by the basket. Compliance procedures will be stepped up and automated to avoid money laundering. And the Association has made its role as manager of both Libra, and the reserve of funds behind it, much clearer.

Facebook itself has seen its reputation deteriorate recently, however. In past weeks, Facebook has been sharply criticised for its refusal to pull comments inciting violence against social justice protesters. The group is just part of a growing chorus to call out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to censor President Donald Trump for comments inciting hatred and violence. The company, which depends on advertising, has seen a number of major advertisers pull their support.

Facebook has also been tarred with amplifying fake news and allowing Russian trolls to deceive American voters in the run-up to the 2016 election. Then there was the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which Facebook saw a data breach involving 87 million users.

Since the launch of Libra, Visa and Mastercard have pulled out, and a number of other financial services firms have declined to participate in the launch.

Perhaps if Facebook would clean up its act, Libra might take off. For now, the future of Facebooks cryptocurrency seems dimmed with guilt by association.





