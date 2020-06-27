Latest Unicorn is UK’s Cazoo

Cazoo, an online platform that buys, reconditions and then sells used cars, delivering them to the consumer within 72 hours, is now at a $1 billion valuation, making it the latest unicorn.

The company joins an elite group of unicorns like Uber and Airbnb.

Cazoo announced the valuation this week as it closed a fundraising deal with Draper Esprit, the listed technology company backer, as well as existing shareholders such as DMG Ventures and General Catalyst, all of whom have put in more than $200 million.

Part of that valuation is simply determined by the success of the UK company, which now handles thousands of used cars across the UK, since launching on 2 December 2019 with 1,660 cars in stock.

Founded by Alex Chesterman, the entrepreneur behind successful UK start-ups film rental service Lovefilm and property website Zoopla, Cazoo actually grew during a large part of the novel coronavirus crisis, because door-to-door delivery enabled buyers to get cars without physical contact with the vendors (Cazoo guarantees sanitised cars and a ‘hands off’ delivery that ensures safety for the buyer).

“I look at what consumers are saying about our service: “Now I’ll never buy a car any other way,” Chesterman claims.

Trust, as you might suppose, is not a big factor in the $40 billion used car market in the UK. Cazoo’s major disruption of the industry comes from the fact that it creates trust with buyers, because it takes responsibility for the condition of the cars it sells. Preparation and processing of used cars for Cazoo is handled in partnership with BCA, the European used vehicle marketplace, which provides services on a specialised site in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Car sales slowed to a trickle in April because vendors were locked down. “At the end of April, we targeted key workers like those at the NHS with discounts, and that helped get sales started again,” explains Chesterman.

Cazoo starts out by helping you find the car you want with detailed reviews. Most buyers start out by Googling the name and year of the car they’re looking for, and Cazoo’s reviews are highly ranked in the search engine. So the buyer finds his/her way to Cazoo right from the start. Then the buyer learns that the condition of the car is guaranteed, and that tends to rope buyers in.

Then Cazoo provides financing and parts exchange, each of which boosts sales.

Speaking of trust, Cazoo has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 155 reviews on TrustPilot, the website which rates companies for reliability. That is a very strong rating, especially for a new company, and suggests clients aren’t getting raw deals.





