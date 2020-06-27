June 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man loses life in labour accident

By Peter Michael00
Paphos hospital

A 53-year-old man died in a work accident in Paphos on Saturday morning after he fell four metres at a construction site, police said.

The man, Almir Tomboulides from Georgia, was working at the site in Peyia, when at around 10:10am he fell to the basement level of the structure.

Police and the fire service arrived at the scene, where they extracted the 53-year-old from the basement.

He was taken by ambulance to Paphos General, where the doctors pronounced his death.

Peyia police are investigating the cause of the accident.



